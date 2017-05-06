Searchers for victim of Irish 'Troubles' find human remains

LONDON — A commission searching for one of the so-called "disappeared" victims of the conflict in Northern Ireland says it has discovered human remains in a French forest.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains has been searching for the remains of Seamus Ruddy. The commission said Saturday the process of recovering the remains found near Rouen in northern France would take some time.

Ruddy had been working as an English teacher in Paris when he vanished in 1985. A republican paramilitary group, the INLA, claimed responsibility for his death.

If the remains are of Ruddy, only three more of the disappeared remain to be discovered. The commission originally sought 16.