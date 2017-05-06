Tanzania police say 34 killed as bus with students crashes
A
A
Share via Email
DODOMA, Tanzania — Tanzanian police say at least 34 people are dead after a bus carrying students lost control and crashed.
Arusha Region Police Commander Charles Mkumbo said the bus was carrying the students from a primary school in Arusha for an examination on Saturday.
He says four other people were injured in the crash that occurred in Karatu.
Police say authorities are trying to recover the bodies trapped in the bus after it struck some trees.
Most Popular
-
Dalhousie University to build new concert hall thanks to $5-million donation
-
Dartmouth man charged with stunting after going more than 65 km/h above speed limit
-
Prof leaves job in U.S. for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband
-
‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway