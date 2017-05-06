The Latest: Kentucky Derby bugler playing with hurt leg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Latest on the Kentucky Derby (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

The Churchill Downs bugler is playing hurt on Kentucky Derby day.

Steve Buttleman walked into a riser near the stage at the post-position draw on Wednesday and hit a shin, rupturing the quadriceps tendon in his left leg.

As a result, he'll be wearing a bulky brace over his white pants while he plays "Call to the Post'" at his 22nd Derby on Saturday.

He's set to have surgery on Tuesday.

___

12:05 p.m.

Always Dreaming is the favourite in early wagering on the Kentucky Derby.

The Florida Derby winner is at 4-1 odds.

Classic Empire, the 4-1 morning-line favourite , hasn't generated much support yet. His odds have drifted up to 7-1.

The late-running Gunnevera is taking action. After opening at 15-1 on the morning line, his price is now 9-1.

The sentimental choice is Patch, the one-eyed colt. His story has captivated many fans and apparently their wallets, too. Listed at 30-1 from the outside post in the 20-horse field, Patch is 15-1.

The odds will fluctuate throughout the day as money pours in from fans at Churchill Downs and those wagering online and at simulcast locations.

___

12 p.m.

Three races are in the books leading up to the Kentucky Derby, where cold and wet weather has forced spectators to bundle up and use colorful hats for function rather than fashion at Churchill Downs.

A third straight day of rain has dampened fans gathered Saturday under the Twin Spires in 48-degree weather. Track conditions are rated sloppy for horses slogging through the mud in a light but steady drizzle.

The weather is forecast to improve by the time the Derby is run around 6:46 p.m. Eastern time. Always Dreaming is the 4-1 favourite in early wagering.