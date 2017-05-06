Video golf king to defend Golden Tee title in championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For most of his adult life, Andy Haas has been living a dream by making a pile of money playing a video game.

His job was going to bars and banging away at an arcade machine called Golden Tee. In his best year, he brought home over $100,000.

Later this month, Haas will work to defend his title at the Golden Tee World Championship, where first prize is $10,000.

Haas is 35 and married with a young son. A few years ago, he got a full-time job in insurance but the Ohio man still finds time for Golden Tee and ... to put his toddler son to bed every night.