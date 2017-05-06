Woman killed by her dog; animal won't let rescuers in

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities say a dog that apparently attacked and killed its owner in North Carolina would not let emergency workers inside the home.

Buncombe County deputies say officers went to the home Monday evening after receiving a 911 call and saw 59-year-old Jane Egle unconscious with what appeared to be animal bites.

Deputies told the Citizen-Times of Asheville (http://avlne.ws/2qav7yy) a South African Boerboel would not allow rescuers inside and authorities had to kill the animal.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

Animal control officials say two other Boerboels inside the home are too aggressive and will have to be euthanized.

The American Kennel Club says Boerboels were developed as a farm dog in South Africa.

