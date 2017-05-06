Woman march in Venezuelan capital against socialist govt

CARACAS, Venezuela — Women are massing in Caracas to protest the increasingly embattled socialist government as part of what the opposition members are calling a march against repression.

Police in riot gear again took control of major roads in the city as a protest movement entered its sixth week. The government also plans a counter women's march in the city's downtown.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez on Friday denounced the protest movement, and said protesters were attempting a kind of nonconventional warfare.