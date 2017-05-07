2 small earthquakes recorded in northern Oklahoma

HUNTER, Okla. — The U.S. Geological Survey reports two small earthquakes in northern Oklahoma.

The agency recorded a magnitude 3.0 quake at 11:52 a.m. Sunday near Hunter and a 2.1 magnitude quake at 8:02 a.m. near Meno.

No injuries or damage are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

The two towns are about 30 miles (50 kilometres ) apart and about 75 miles (120 kilometres ) north-northwest of Oklahoma City.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.