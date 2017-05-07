Accident involving Chicago bus leaves 4 dead

Chicago police say four people have been killed in an accident involving a city bus and a vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill says the accident occurred early Sunday on the city's west side. She didn't have other details, including a cause of the accident and numbers of injuries.

Tannehill says officers from the department's major-incident unit are at the scene. The Chicago Transit Authority also is assisting with the crash investigation, including by reviewing surveillance video from the bus.