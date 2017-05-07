Azerbaijan: Soldiers who gave Armenia secrets are arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Authorities in Azerbaijan say they have arrested a number of soldiers and civilians who allegedly provided military secrets to rival Armenia.

A joint statement from Azerbaijan's security service and its defence and interior ministries said Sunday that the suspects were identified as part of an investigation into provocations allegedly planned by Armenian forces in Azerbaijan's Terter region.

Terter is adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh, the breakaway region in Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian and Armenian military forces for more than two decades. Those forces also control some territory around Nagorno-Karabakh, including much of Terter.