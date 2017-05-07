Chicago gang helped investigators in officers' shooting

Chicago police say two plainclothes officers shot last week were mistaken for rival street-gang members and that other gang members co-operated with police when that became clear.

Chicago Police Commander Brendan Deenihan spoke to reporters Sunday about the South Side shooting.

Deenihan said several La Raza gang members helped identify a driver and a shooter who opened fire from a van Tuesday. He said they knew it was "a different game" once they realized police, not rivals, were shot as they sat in an unmarked car.

Police on Saturday announced attempted murder charges against the alleged driver, 18-year-old Angel Gomez. The shooter is still being sought.