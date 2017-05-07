Cross -border Indian firing wounds 4 in Pakistani Kashmir
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army says Indian troops in the disputed Kashmir region shot and wounded at least four Pakistani villagers.
A military statement said the troops committed a ceasefire violation when they fired without provocation late Saturday from near the U.N.-monitored military control line near the border between the two countries.
The statement said the Indians also targeted civilians in the village of Thruti with mortars and that Pakistani troops returned fire.
The hostile