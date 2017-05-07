Czech Girl Scout threatened, police get involved

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Interior Ministry says that police are taking steps to ensure the security of a Girl Scout after a photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group went viral.

The ministry's Center Against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats says the move was prompted by threats against 16-year-old student Lucie Myslikova that appeared on Facebook. No details were given.

The teenager was among about 300 protesters who confronted a rally of the far-right Workers Party of Social Justice on May Day in the second-largest city of Brno.

At one point, she was captured in a photo facing up to one of about 150 supporters of the fringe party.