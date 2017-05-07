Egypt expects second tranche of IMF loan in June

CAIRO — Egypt expects to receive the second tranche, worth $1.2 billion, of a three-year International Monetary Fund loan in the second half of June.

Finance Minister Amr el-Garhy announced at a press conference Sunday that negotiations with the IMF delegation, which is visiting Egypt, are going "very well".

The delegation arrived in Cairo late April and is set to stay until May 11 to review Egypt's progress in its economic reform program.