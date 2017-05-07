Gunfight between Indian police, rebels kills 5 in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Police say rebels have attacked a police squad in the Indian portion of Kashmir, triggering a gunbattle that left three civilians, one officer and an assailant dead.
Senior police officer S.P. Pani says the unit came under fire Saturday night as it reached a road accident site on a key highway connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.
He says the dead civilians included road construction officials of a private company.
Insurgents have been fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or merger with
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Islamabad denies. Pakistan says it only provides moral and diplomatic support to them. India and Pakistan have fought two wars for control of Kashmir.