India's anti-corruption crusader faces bribery allegation

NEW DELHI — Anti-corruption crusader Arvind Kejriwal's government in the Indian capital has plunged into a crisis as a minister he fired over the weekend accuses him of accepting 20 million rupees ($300,000) in cash as a bribe.

There was no immediate comment from Kejriwal on Sunday. But his Aam Admi Party spokesman, Kumar Viswas, rejected the allegation by party lawmaker Kapil Mishra, describing it as an attack by rivals.

Mishra told reporters that in his presence, Kejriwal accepted the cash from another colleague and minister, Satyendra Jain, on Friday. He said that Jain later told him that the money was paid in connection with a land deal worth 500 million rupees ($760,000).