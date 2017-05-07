Israel says Palestinian hunger strike leader ate in secret

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Israel's Prison Service has released footage that it says shows the leader of a mass Palestinian hunger strike breaking his fast.

The Palestinians immediately cast doubt on the claim, calling it an attempt to undermine the open-ended strike, now on its 21st day.

Assaf Librati, a spokesman for the prison service, said strike organizer and Palestinian uprising leader Marwan Barghouti ate a candy bar on May 5 and cookies on April 27.

He said surveillance was increased and Barghouti was caught on film eating.

Footage aired by Israeli media shows a prisoner sitting down fully clothed on a toilet unwrapping something and putting it in his mouth. Other footage shows a prisoner eating something near a sink.