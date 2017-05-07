News / World

Jet skis suspected in fatal crash in Copenhagen harbour

HELSINKI — Danish police say they suspect that reckless driving by jet skiers in a Copenhagen harbour caused them to crash into a small boat, killing two people.

Copenhagen police said in a statement that they went to check out reports Saturday evening about "crazy jet skiing" in the harbour and have detained eight people suspected of being involved in the incident.

Copenhagen Police spokesman Jens Jespersen declined Sunday to give details about the fatal collision.

Regional media identified the two victims as American women. The brief police statement identified them only as "visitors."No further details were immediately available.

