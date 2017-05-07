Miami art museum celebrates 1M visitors since 2013 opening

MIAMI — Perez Art Museum Miami is celebrating a milestone: one million visitors since the waterfront museum opened in December 2013.

According to a statement, the museum officially welcomed its one-millionth visitor on Thursday. Director Franklin Sirmans said the museum was "very proud" to reach that milestone three years after the new building opened in downtown Miami overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The museum identified Miami resident Anya Brjevskaia as the one-millionth visitor. Along with her 2-year-old son, she was welcomed with confetti, balloons and a gift basket.

Officials said education programs, free community nights and exhibitions by Julio Le Parc and Ai Weiwei have contributed to the museum's growth.