Spanish aid group says 514 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

BARCELONA, Spain — A Spanish aid organization says one of its boats has rescued over 500 migrants who were trying to cross the Mediterranean in several small boats that were in danger of capsizing.

Proactiva Open Arms spokeswoman Laura Lanuza says the Golfo Azzurro, a former fishing trawler the group operates, plucked 514 migrants from over a dozen rubber and wooden boats during a 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Lanuza says the people rescued were refugees fleeing the war in Syria and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who had set sail from Libya.

She says the rescue boat was filled to capacity and headed for an Italian port since the weather was turning bad.