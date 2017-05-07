The Latest: Southern California hit by hail, gusty winds

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a spring storm in Southern California bringing gusty winds and dime-size hail stones (all times local):

6 p.m.

A storm is hitting Southern California with gusty winds, thunderstorms and dime-size hail stones.

The Sunday afternoon storm interrupted the red carpet of the Movie & TV Awards outside Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

Celebrities scrambled for cover from the downpour packed with hail and that lasted about 10 minutes.

In San Diego, a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres was postponed, in the first rainout at San Diego's Petco Park since 2015.

It rained overnight in San Diego, and the forecast was for prolonged showers and possible thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service is warning of possible flooding in the Los Angeles area and says showers are expected to linger into Monday.

___

12:35 p.m.

Southern California is being hit with a stretch of unusual wet, cooler weather.

Temperatures topped a summer-like 80 degrees in downtown Los Angeles last week.

But National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe says a low-pressure system is bringing lower temperatures and spotty showers that will linger through early next week.

Thunderstorms are also possible.

It was drizzling occasionally in the Los Angeles area on Sunday, and temperatures were expected to stall in the mid-60s.

Several inches of snow could accumulate at higher elevations in the mountains.

The San Diego forecast called for strong winds and rough seas.