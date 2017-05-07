Truck-bus collision in central Vietnam kills 12, injures 33

HANOI, Vietnam — A truck has collided with a passenger bus in central Vietnam, killing 12 people and injuring 33.

State-run Lao Dong newspaper says 11 people died on the spot following the collision early Sunday in Gia Lai province, some 640 kilometres (400 miles) north of the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

All the deaths were on the bus except for the assistant truck driver. The driver was among the seriously injured.

There were 43 people travelling in the bus.

The newspaper quoted police as saying that the initial investigation showed the truck was speeding at 105 kilometres (65 miles) per hour and crossed into the lane of the bus.