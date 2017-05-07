Venezuela recovers 8 bodies from military helicopter crash
A
A
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials say they've recovered eight bodies from a military helicopter that crashed in December.
The chief prosecutor's office says via a tweet on Sunday that experts are working to remove other bodies. Thirteen were aboard when the Russian-made helicopter crashed on Dec. 30 in a mountainous part of the Amazon region.
The MI17V5 was carrying food supplies for military detachments when it went down. The reason for the crash has not yet been determined.