Venezuela recovers 8 bodies from military helicopter crash

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials say they've recovered eight bodies from a military helicopter that crashed in December.

The chief prosecutor's office says via a tweet on Sunday that experts are working to remove other bodies. Thirteen were aboard when the Russian-made helicopter crashed on Dec. 30 in a mountainous part of the Amazon region.

The MI17V5 was carrying food supplies for military detachments when it went down. The reason for the crash has not yet been determined.

