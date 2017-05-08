1 million children refugees from South Sudan's civil war
NAIROBI, Kenya — Two U.N. agencies said Monday that more than 1 million children have fled South Sudan's civil war, contributing to the world's fastest growing refugee crisis.
The U.N.'s child and refugee agencies said in a statement Monday that another 1 million South Sudanese children are displaced within the country, having fled their homes due to the civil war.
According to the U.N. statement, about 62
For children still living in South Sudan, the situation is still grim. Nearly 75