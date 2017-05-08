2 Islamic State suspects arrested in Spain, 1 in Morocco

MADRID — Spain's Interior Ministry says police in Spain and Morocco have arrested three suspected members of the Islamic State group.

A ministry statement Monday said the three worked to recruit Islamic State followers and spread propaganda and encouraged jihadi attacks via the internet. It said they had ties with senior IS members in Syria and Iraq and planned to travel to the zone to fight.

The ministry said two Moroccans were arrested in the northeastern Spanish towns of Salou and Badalona and a third cell member was arrested in the northern Moroccan port city of Tangier.