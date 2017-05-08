Albania gay groups' pride not to be hindered by opposition

TIRANA, Albania — Gay rights organizations in Albania say they have been assured their annual pride event will not be hindered on the day when the opposition also has planned a national protest.

The organizations on Monday said opposition Democratic party leader Lulzim Basha assured them there would be "no incidents or threat" during their bike ride in Tirana Saturday. They will start two hours before the opposition's rally.

The gay rights groups plan to ride past a tent pitched in February by the opposition in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office to block the boulevard. The opposition claims Rama will manipulate the vote in next month's elections.