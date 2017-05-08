AP FACT CHECK: White House opaque on Trump's travel costs
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says staying at his central New Jersey home is less disruptive than spending a weekend at Trump Tower in New York, and saves taxpayer money. But does it?
Trump is correct that Manhattan gets tied in knots whenever the president visits. Roads are closed and access to places where events are held is severely restricted.
But the White House makes it hard for taxpayers to know anything about the costs. Trump and his aides are mum when asked for an accounting. Attempts by government auditors to gauge the costs of presidential travel have been sketchy and outdated.
Flying to Florida or New Jersey for the weekend is a president's choice. But spending weekends away from round-the-clock security at the White House adds to the cost to taxpayers.