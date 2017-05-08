Australia treasurer promises fair budget that reins in debt

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's treasurer has promised a budget for the next fiscal year that will be fair and rein in mounting debt.

Treasurer Scott Morrison on Tuesday will outline his second budget and his conservative government's first since narrowly winning a second three-year term at elections in July.

He would not say whether he would retain last year's target of returning the budget to surplus in 2020-21.

The government's first budget announced in 2014 was widely regarded as unfair, with the poor carrying the brunt of saving measures.

A hostile Senate blocked several key planks of that budget.