Campaign to reduce killings in world homicide leader Brazil
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DE JANEIRO — Several human rights groups and think tanks in Brazil are launching a campaign aimed at drastically reducing homicides in Latin America's largest nation.
Brazil overall has more murders annually than any other country in the world. That's according to the Igarape Institute
The campaign launched Monday aims to make reducing homicides a campaign issue in the 2018 elections. It involves pressuring the government to implement policies like therapy programs for drug users and reforming the prison system. It also pushes to reduce confrontations between military police and residents in slums..