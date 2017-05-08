Car bomb hits Mogadishu cafe, killing 5, say Somalia police

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says at least five people were killed and 10 others injured when a car bomb exploded at a cafe in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, Monday evening.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the car bomb parked outside Bar Italia was detonated near people sitting outside the cafe which is close to Somalia's immigration department.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However such attacks are often carried out by al-Shabab, Somalia's homegrown Islamic extremist rebels who are linked to al-Qaida.