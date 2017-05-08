Democrat assails removal of Israel from Trump travel video

WASHINGTON — A senior House Democrat is assailing a video posted by the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia that omits mention of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Israel.

Rep. Eliot Engel says in a letter sent Monday to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the embassy's editing implies the United States accepts Saudi Arabia's refusal to recognize Israel as a state. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have formal diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia will be Trump's initial stop on his first foreign trip as president, followed by visits to Israel and the Vatican.