French presidency for Macron; name change for far-right
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — France's far-right National Front party is gearing up for a name change — but not a makeover of its ideas — after its decisive loss to centrist Emmanuel Macron.
In interviews Monday, the campaign director for Marine Le Pen, David Rachline, said the party founded by her father would get a new name as bait to pull in more supporters in France. Macron won the presidency with 66
Legislative elections next month will determine wither Macron can cobble together a governing majority.
Rachline said Le Pen will lead the opposition to Macron.