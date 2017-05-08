Gas leak in coal mine in central China kills 18 miners

BEIJING — A gas leak in a coal mine in central China has killed 18 people, local authorities said Monday.

The leak happened on Sunday morning when miners were working in the shaft of the mine in Youxian county in Hunan province, according to a statement from the propaganda department of the Communist Party committee of Zhuzhou city, which administers the area.

Rescuers managed to bring to safety 37 miners who are receiving hospital treatment, it said.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that police had detained unspecified people pending an investigation.