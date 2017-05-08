How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday
U.S. stock indexes nudged higher in a calm day of trading Monday following the weekend's presidential election in France, which had the potential to upset global markets. The candidate who was in
On Monday:
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.09 points, or less than 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.34 points, or less than 0.1
The Nasdaq composite rose 1.90 points, or less than 0.1
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks fell 5.36 points, or 0.4
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 160.55 points, or 7.2
The Dow is up 1,249.68 points, or 6.3
The Nasdaq is up 719.54 points, or 13.4
The Russell 2000 is up 34.51 points, or 2.5
