Iran makes veiled threat against Pakistan, despite agreement

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran is making veiled threat against neighbouring Pakistan despite their recent agreement to work together to boost border security in the wake of a border attack that killed 10 Iranian guards.

Iranian state TV is quoting the army's chief-of-staff, Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, as saying on Monday that Iranian soldiers will attack "terrorists wherever they are," suggesting they could cross into Pakistan to target militants there. The Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl claimed the April assault.

Bagheri says that Pakistan to go after militant hideouts on its soil, but if there are "continued attacks, the terrorists' safe havens will be targeted and crushed, wherever they are."