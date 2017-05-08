Pakistan, Afghanistan start joint survey after border clash

QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani government official says Pakistan and Afghanistan have started a joint survey agreed on following last week's deadly clashes along the disputed boundary.

The two sides agreed to conduct a geological survey of the villages to "remove discrepancies."

Kashif Nabi, a local administrator in Pakistan's Baluchistan province says the teams, which included military officers, arrived in the border villages on Monday and are working "amicably." He says the situation is calm but that the border crossing in the area is still closed.

Pakistan has said Afghan forces fired on Pakistani census workers and troops escorting them, killing two soldiers and nine civilians on Friday.