Palestinians sue Israel over attack that killed toddler

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Relatives of a Palestinian family killed in a firebomb attack blamed on Jewish settlers are suing the Israeli government for damages.

Nasser Dawabsheh's brother Saad, sister-in-law Riham and 18-month-old nephew Ali were killed in the 2015 attack.

He said on Monday that the family lived in a West Bank village under Israeli control and therefore the government is liable for not protecting them. He says the family seeks unspecified compensation for their loss.

The family accuses Israel of ignoring the incitement and violence of Jewish West Bank settler extremists.

The attack in the village of Duma and the drawn-out investigation helped fuel months of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Then 4-year-old Ahmad was the only family member to survive.