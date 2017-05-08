Police fatally wound man after chase in Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Authorities say a chase in southeast Alabama ended with Phenix City police fatally shooting a man.

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon after a pursuit. It's not clear what sparked the chase.

Witnesses tell WTVM-TV (http://bit.ly/2qSykie ) that diners inside a restaurant heard gunshots outside and ducked. Video from the scene shows a silver car with multiple bullet holes in the trunk and windows.

Coroner Buddy Bryan identifies the dead man as 27-year-old Cedric Mifflin, but authorities haven't released any other information on him or the officers who were involved.