Police: Man takes minivan when driver mistakes him for valet

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Authorities say a man stole a minivan at an Atlantic City hotel when the driver mistook him for a valet.

Atlantic City police say 35-year-old city resident Steven Jacobs was arrested around 7 a.m. Sunday after officers stopped the vehicle. They say a loaded handgun was found on the floorboard.

Authorities say the car had been taken Saturday at the Wyndham Skyline Tower, shortly after the minvan's owner arrived at the site and voluntarily gave Jacobs' his keys.