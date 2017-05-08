Police operation underway at Paris' Gare du Nord station
PARIS — French authorities say there is a police operation underway at France's Gare du Nord station, the terminus of Eurostar trains from London.
A single tweet from Paris' police service announcing the operation early Tuesday gives very little detail.
Video and photos posted to social media appear to show a sizeable police operation at the busy station.
