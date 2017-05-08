Puerto Rico policewoman pleads guilty in civil rights case

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that Shylene Lopez could face up to 10 years in prison. She and three other officers were indicted in the November 2014 case.

Authorities said a minor arrested for drug possession was shot in the back as he tried to flee from police on his bicycle. Officials said Lopez admitted to slapping the boy, who also was hit in the back of the head with a gun. The boy later was taken to a hospital for treatment.