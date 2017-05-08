Republican super PAC plans $2.6 million ad buy for Strange

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Senate Leadership Fund has reserved a $2.6 million television ad buy on behalf of Sen. Luther Strange as the group seeks to ward off challengers for the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The super political action committee, which has ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced the buy Monday in a show of fiscal force leading up to the Aug. 15 Republican primary.

Senate Leadership Fund spokesman Chris Pack said the buy is a fraction of what the group plans on spending to support Strange.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is among those challenging Strange in the primary.