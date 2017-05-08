Romania: Man gets prison for neighbour's fence electrocution

BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian court has sentenced a man to five years in prison for the death of a neighbour who was electrocuted in July after she touched a fence he erected around his house to secure his animals.

The Alba Iulia Court of Appeal on Monday convicted the 34-year-old man of murder in the death of a 69-year-old woman who touched the unmarked 220-volt fence in the village of Poiana Vadului. The ruling is final.

Prosecutors had appealed the verdict of a lower court, which found the man guilty of manslaughter and gave him a suspended sentence.