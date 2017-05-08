Russia wants quick UN vote for Syria 'de-escalation zones'

The U.N. Security Council president says Russia wants a vote early this week on a resolution supporting a deal hammered out by Russia, Turkey and Iran to set up "de-escalation zones" in mostly opposition-held parts of Syria

Uruguay's Ambassador Elbio Rosselli told several reporters Monday that "there are consultations ongoing" on the text.

Several other council diplomats said a vote Monday or Tuesday — as Moscow is seeking — is highly unlikely, explaining that they need details on the zones.

Sweden's U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog said "the de-escalation agreement is meant to help and support the U.N.-led political process in Geneva, which for us is key."