South African police fire rubber bullets to quell riot
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — South African police have fired rubber bullets at rioters in a poor Johannesburg
The violence erupted Monday in Eldorado Park when protesters blocked roads with rocks and burning tires.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says protesters have the right to voice their grievances but says violence is unacceptable and property damage will not be tolerated.
Mbalula has condemned reported attacks on journalists and is urging media representatives to wear reflective clothing and drive in marked vehicles.
Violent protests over an alleged lack of municipal services are common in some poor areas of South Africa.
Most Popular
-
Mr. Green Thumb: Immigrant showcases gardening talents at urban farm in Halifax
-
Two people seriously injured after head-on crash on Nova Scotia highway
-
Flyers against proposed addictions treatment centre send wrong message, says advocate
-
Police alert Nova Scotia residents to release of high-risk sex offender