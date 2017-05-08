South African president asks for help finding UNICEF worker

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's president is appealing to the public for any information about a New York-based UNICEF official who was reported missing after going for a mountain hike in Cape Town.

The office of President Jacob Zuma said Monday that Charlotte Nikoi, a Ghanaian citizen, arrived in Cape Town on March 17 to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her family. Nikoi was reported missing on March 21 during a hike on Table Mountain.

Zuma is asking anyone who may have information about the United Nations employee to help police.