Spare a dime? Puerto Rico seeks change to help university
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The budget woes at Puerto Rico's main university are so bad that the state's asking people for spare change to support it.
A federal control board overseeing the island's finances seeks $450 million from the University of Puerto Rico's budget as part of overall cost-slashing measures for the U.S. territory.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello is looking for some way to get part of that back, even if it means asking for spare change.
He introduced a bill on Monday to have commercial businesses ask if customers want to donate part of their change to the university.
The proposed cuts prompted nearly a dozen top university officials to resign in February. Tens of thousands of students also protested by launching a strike that has shut down the university for a month now.
