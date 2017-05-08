Spare a dime? Puerto Rico seeks change to help university

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The budget woes at Puerto Rico's main university are so bad that the state's asking people for spare change to support it.

A federal control board overseeing the island's finances seeks $450 million from the University of Puerto Rico's budget as part of overall cost-slashing measures for the U.S. territory.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello is looking for some way to get part of that back, even if it means asking for spare change.

He introduced a bill on Monday to have commercial businesses ask if customers want to donate part of their change to the university.