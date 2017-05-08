Taiwan pushes for inclusion in global health summit

BEIJING — Taiwan is pushing for a last-minute invitation to a World Health Organization summit amid rising pressure from Beijing to isolate the island.

Online registration for the 10-day event closes Monday. Although Taiwan has attended as an observer since 2009, China has been stepping up diplomatic pressure on Taiwan's government over President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to endorse Beijing's view that Taiwan is Chinese territory.

Tsai tweeted Sunday that the self-governing democracy deserves inclusion at the summit scheduled for late May in Geneva. She linked to an article detailing Taiwan's "medical magic" and cross-border humanitarian efforts.

Taiwan health officials planned a Monday press conference to detail how they would proceed if an invitation doesn't materialize.