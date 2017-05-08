The Latest: Chinese lawyer says confession wasn't forced

BEIJING — The Latest on the subversion trial of Chinese human rights lawyer Xie Yang (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Human rights lawyer Xie Yang has told a Chinese court that he wasn't forced into confessing to crimes after being detained in a large government crackdown on the country's legal professionals.

The Intermediate People's Court in Changsha posted a brief video on social media in which Xie was asked that question as his trial opened Monday. He replies: "No, I haven't, and furthermore I've not been tortured."

Xie gave his lawyer an account in January saying he had been beaten, deprived of sleep and held in stress positions. The statement said any future confession from Xie would be due to prolonged torture.

Xie faces charges of inciting subversion against state power and disturbing court procedures.