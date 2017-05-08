The Latest: Interior secretary tours Utah monument

BLANDING, Utah — The Latest on U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's visit to Utah to tour two of the 27 national monuments under review (all times local):

12:14 p.m.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has landed in a southeastern Utah town where he's touring one of 27 national monuments he's been ordered to review by President Donald Trump.

Zinke flew Monday morning from Salt Lake City to Blanding, Utah. After landing, he took a helicopter tour along with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert to see the 1.3-million acre Bear Ears National Monument on lands considered sacred to a coalition of five tribes.

Zinke tweeted several pictures after landing in Blanding and wrote, "Touching down. The only way to truly learn about and understand a place is with boots on the ground."

Several monument supporters from the Navajo Nation came to a spot near the airport to watch Zinke arrive. They wore T-shirts that showed they want the monument preserved.

