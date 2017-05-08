The Latest: Judge won't block Confederate statue's removal

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on the city of New Orleans' plans to remove three statues honouring Confederate leaders (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A judge in New Orleans has refused to block the city from removing a statue of a Confederate general.

Civil Court Judge Kern Reese ruled Monday afternoon. Hours earlier, monument supporters filed suit saying the city does not own the statue of Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, and therefore cannot remove it.

They say documents show the statue belongs to a state agency that oversees the park where the statue is located. Reese refused to issue a temporary order to block the removal. He's set a Wednesday morning hearing.

The Beauregard statue is one of three statues of Confederate figures the city plans to remove. City officials are keeping their timetable secret, citing security concerns.

___

10 a.m.

Supporters of Confederate-era monuments slated for removal in New Orleans have launched a new court fight to save one of them.

A statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard on horseback is at the main entrance to New Orleans City Park. Monument supporters say their research shows the statue is not owned by the city, but by the City Park Improvement Association, an agency overseen by the state.

Monument supporter Richard Marksbury said Monday that he's filed a lawsuit in state court to prevent the statue's removal.